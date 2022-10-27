Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist.

Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University will be doing the same.

The Aggie Football team has been running out to Ye’s song “Power” since 2012 for every home game.

It is still not known if the team will be changing their entrance song before Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss, but social media accounts like Barstool Texas A&M are taking suggestions.

what song should the team run out to on saturday? let’s hear some ideas ⬇️ — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) October 26, 2022

A spokesperson from Texas A&M Athletics tells KBTX that they don’t have any information on this topic at this time. Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork will be addressing it on the official Texas A&M podcast “Yell & Review with Ross Bjork” on Thursday.

You can listen to the podcast at the link below.

