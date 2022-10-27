Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title

The gymnasium is filled with practice sounds, but that hasn’t been the case the last few years...
The gymnasium is filled with practice sounds, but that hasn’t been the case the last few years because the Colts haven’t been able to form a team due to a lack of players.(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25.

The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.

