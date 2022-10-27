Still Creek Volleyball makes history after program disappears for three season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is a private Christian Academy that’s been in the Brazos Valley for 30 years. This year, history is being made on the Colt’s volleyball team.

Inside a gym on the 200 acre Still Creek Ranch volleyball practice is underway. The gymnasium is filled with practice sounds, but that hasn’t been the case the last few years because the Colts haven’t been able to form a team due to a lack of players.

However, after a three year hiatius, the Still Creek Colts returned to the volleyball court this season. Leading them is first year head coach, and current A&M student Bella Gonzalez. She got the job by chance after applying to volunteer on the ranch,” said Bella Gonzalez Head Coach, Still Creek Academy.

“They said ‘hey we see you have some volleyball experience on your resume.. we need a volleyball coach would you be interested? I was like yes. This would be amazing. This is my dream job of course I’d be interested.”

Still Creek finished the year with a 17-10 record and a 6-2 district schedule.

“The difference between the first day to now is so incredible,” said Gonzalez. “These girls have just put in the hard work (and) put in these hours. They obviously live out here so they’re available all the time. They practice on their own.”

One of those practicing is Molly Inmon. She’s a senior who has recorded more than 200 kills and nearly 75 blocks this season. She’s been going to Still Creek since elementary school and has seen the volleyball program come and go.

“I was pretty sad because a lot of our girls left under pretty harsh circumstances so I got pretty upset,” Molly Inmon, Senior Hitter and Captain said. “But once I had this team I got to play for Still Creek again.”

The Colts were good enough to make the Texas Christian Athletic League playoffs, and the season didn’t stop there.

They punched their tickets to the T-CAL State Tournament in San Antonio.

“Oh it’s so exciting,” Inmon said. “I didn’t really expect it to be as fruitful because it’s a first year team and if we don’t do that good it’s okay... at least I get to have fun, but we’re winning and I’m really happy and excited.”

The Colts made state for the first time in program history.

“They’ve inspired me more than I’ve coached them,” said Gonzalez.

“Regardless of if we win or lose, I’m still proud of the girls because it’s taken a lot of coaching and a lot of perseverance to get to where we are,” said Inmon.

Inmon is one of three seniors graduating, but juniors are ready to take over and middle schoolers are even getting varsity playing time leaving the program in good hands.

