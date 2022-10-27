Texas A&M travels to South Carolina for Friday match

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The Texas A&M volleyball team heads to Columbia, South Carolina for a match on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Carolina Volleyball Center. The Aggies are coming off a weekend series in which they split games against then, No. 16 Kentucky.

With the Aggies impressing against a nationally-ranked opponent in their last weekend series, eyes move to Columbia where the Maroon & White hope to build its momentum for the remainder of SEC play. The first serve between Texas A&M (11-10, 3-7 SEC) and South Carolina (10-9, 4-5 SEC) is set for 6 p.m. CT, and will air on SEC Network+, or can be followed through live stats.

Heading into South Carolina, the Aggies have two premier hitters in the SEC in Caroline Meuth and Logan Lednicky, the pair rank second and third, respectively, in the SEC for kills. Setter Elena Karakasi is coming off another double-double performance which gave her 30 for her career, alongside this Karakasi leads the SEC in total assists (789).

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M hosted then-No. 16 Kentucky for a weekend series at Reed Arena. The Aggies won Saturday’s match, 3-0, which was Kentucky’s first conference sweep since 2017. The Wildcats won Sunday’s fixture, 3-1, splitting the series.

Defense for Texas A&M was on full display last weekend as middle Molly Brown set her career high with nine blocks, while libero Lauren Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs. Fellow Aggie middle Madison Bowser had an efficient series as she recorded 19 kills over the weekend with a hitting percentage of .487, Bowser leads the SEC in hitting percentage this season with .455.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M boasts a commanding lead in the all-time series versus South Carolina, 15-3. The Aggies are travelling to Columbia where they hold a record of 8-2 and are on a three-game win-streak at the Carolina Volleyball Center.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.