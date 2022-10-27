Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will soon have a new mayor. Current mayor Karl Mooney is term-limited from running again, but three candidates hope to fill his seat in November.

Rick Robison is new to politics but not to government service. He’s lived in College Station for 13 years.

“I’m retired. I have 32 years of government service: six years with the Army and 26 years with the federal bureau of prisons,” said Robison.

Robison says some of the issues he stands for include lowering taxes, and school and neighborhood safety.

“Right now, I think the biggest one is the transportation of College Station, and right now there’s projects going on like at Rock Prairie, [FM] 2818, to widen those roads. Plus, we have to widen more roads to get this traffic under control,” said Robison.

Robison says he wants to be a voice for the people of College Station because he thinks residents aren’t really heard when speaking at public hearings.

“I think they just push it off to the side. That’s why I’m saying they’re not listening to the concerns of the people of College Station,” said Robison.

John Nichols is also running for mayor. He’s currently on the city council but previously ran for mayor against Karl Mooney in 2016.

“I enjoy serving the community. I have been involved in serving the community through nonprofits and on city council for many years,” said Nichols.

Nichols says the council does not dismiss concerns from residents, but adds they could do a better job of explaining the process.

“We cannot respond during ‘hear visitors,’ and they shouldn’t leave thinking that we’re not listening. It’s just that, by law, we cannot talk about things that aren’t posted on the agenda,” said Nichols.

The retired professor says one of the biggest issues facing the city is one many others are facing, too.

“Cities are struggling, as are households, to meet those increasing costs of everything we buy. Seventy-two percent of our budget is people. We have to reward them and provide the resources to maintain our top-quality staff. So managing the budget in the face of inflation and still keeping property taxes at a reasonable level is a big challenge,” said Nichols.

Nichols says transportation and neighborhood integrity issues are also things he’d like to continue addressing if elected as mayor.

The third candidate in the race for mayor is Jacob Randolph, who didn’t return calls from KBTX or attend several community candidate forums.

On the podcast “Think Brazos,” he did tell B/CS Habitat for Humanity he thinks education and infrastructure are major issues for the city.

“A lot of it has to do with education and infrastructure of the city,” said Randolph. “You know, a lot of public school systems may be not getting as much attention or wondering if we’re going to face some kind of crisis that we’re not quite financially prepared for when it comes to the infrastructure here in the next ten years or so.”

Robison and Nichols also spoke with Charles Coats with “Think Brazos.” You can watch and listen to all of those podcasts here.

