Treat of the Day: Donation restocks Caldwell’s Little Free Libraries
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Thanks to a generous donation of children’s books by Christians Care and Books and a Blanket, several of the city of Caldwell’s Little Free Libraries have been restocked.
There are now 12 Little Free Libraries throughout Caldwell.
To fund the locations of the Little Free Libraries, you can search the map online.
