Treat of the Day: Donation restocks Caldwell’s Little Free Libraries

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -Thanks to a generous donation of children’s books by Christians Care and Books and a Blanket, several of the city of Caldwell’s Little Free Libraries have been restocked.

There are now 12 Little Free Libraries throughout Caldwell.

To fund the locations of the Little Free Libraries, you can search the map online.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a...
Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
Texas A&M athletics will address Aggie football entrance on Thursday
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Donation restocks Caldwell’s Little Free Libraries
Treat of the Day: Donation restocks Caldwell’s Little Free Libraries
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family's home
Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences
Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences