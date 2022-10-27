Weigman’s debut versus South Carolina was a positive one for Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the fourth quarter last week against South Carolina, true freshman Conner Weigman was inserted into the game when Haynes King suffered a shoulder injury. A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday that King will play against the Rebels, but Weigman played well in the 30-24 loss.

With no notice he was going in, Weigman showed no nerves completing 8 of 15 passes for 91 yards in the final 15 minutes of the game. The Bridgeland product watched on the sidelines as the Aggies fell behind 17-0. Weigman led the Maroon and White on a scoring drive that cut South Carolina’s lead to 30-24 and then after an successful onside kick Weigman threw two passes in the final seconds of the game that could have won the game for Texas A&M.

“Maybe there was a read here or there if he had some more time on a couple of throws, he could’ve made it, but his eyes were good,” said Fisher. “He got the ball out. He saw the field. And he could come back and regurgitate to you what he saw on the field. What he saw, why he saw it, and what happened, and it was exactly what you saw in the film when you graded the film,” added Fisher.

“I think he stepped in and did great. Any time someone has to come in late to a game like that and try to step in in a really high-pressure situation it’s tough. I thought he came in and did well. He came in and read his keys. Did things smart and handled them all well,” added tight end Max Wright.

Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took advantage of a pair of A&M interceptions in the 4th quarter and beat the Aggies 29-19.

The win snapping the Rebels’ 3 game losing streak to Aggies.

Kickoff is set for 6:30pm. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

