Wide receiver talks excitement for home game, custom Brookshire Brothers meal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We’re only two days away from gameday, and players like wide receiver Chase Lane are excited to be home Saturday and have fans in the stands.

“They always help propel us to those victories,” Lane said.

It’s been a hard few weeks for the team, but Lane said they’re going into Saturday with a fresh mindset.

“We’re just trying to get back on the right page,” Lane said. “There’s not a better opportunity than doing it against Ole Miss.”

Off the field, Lane is working to inspire fellow Black student athletes through B.L.U.E print, which is an organization that stands for Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. Its mission is to provide a safe space for Black student athlete while they attend a PWI, predominately white institution. B.L.U.E. print also focuses on building community through inclusive events with all athletes and exclusive events with just Black athletes.

“It’s been really fun,” Lane said. “It’s our third year on campus, and we’ve been really making a really good impact in the athletics department.”

Another off-the-field venture Lane is excited about is his exclusive Brookshire Brothers meal called “The Chase.” It’s a combination of some of his favorite things including ribs, brisket, corn and baked beans.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“Whenever I’m having barbecue, that’s really my go-to,” Lane said.

Lane said it’s still surreal having a meal inspired by him and cardboard cutouts of himself around the store. The wide receiver said some of his teammates even take pictures with his cutouts and send them to him when they shop.

“When you’re a kid, you dream of things like this,” Lane said. “It means a lot.”

This is a great gameday meal whether you’re watching from Stage 12 or wanting to grab something filling before heading to the stadium. For those watching from home or tailgating, the Brookshire Brothers Anywhere service is still available for all your gameday needs. You can find more information about it here.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Next month, Stage 12 is hosting Stock the Cellar, which is a wine tasting and case sale from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s Nov. 10 and tickets are $15. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.