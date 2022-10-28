Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tiramisu

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tiramisu is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 28.

The shelter says Tiramisu is a chihuahua/terrier mix. She showed up at the KBTX studios Friday in her cute Halloween costume.

Tiramisu is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

Aggieland Humane Society is also encouraging pet owners to make sure and get your pets microchipped. The cost is only $25. You can find out more information here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

