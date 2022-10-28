Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tiramisu

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tiramisu is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Oct. 28.

The shelter says Tiramisu is a chihuahua/terrier mix. She showed up at the KBTX studios Friday in her cute Halloween costume.

Tiramisu is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.

Aggieland Humane Society is also encouraging pet owners to make sure and get your pets microchipped. The cost is only $25. You can find out more information here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
Texas A&M athletics will address Aggie football entrance on Thursday
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
The roadway will connect to State Highway 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in Grimes...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Marnie is a sweet girl looking for her forever family.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Marnie
Pet of the Week, Sept. 9: Floatie
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Floatie
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter