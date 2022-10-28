Aggies excited to be back home at Kyle to face No. 15 Ole Miss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team has struggled since leaving Kyle Field nearly a month and a half ago. They picked up a 2 point win over Arkansas in their SEC opener, but have lost 3 in a row.

Saturday night they will return to Kyle Field for the first time since September 17th to host Ole Miss.

Home games are special at Kyle, and night games seem to inspire the 12th Man to bring just a little more energy.

It worked against 13th ranked Miami in the Aggies last home game as they rebounded after the APP State loss and the Maroon and White are looking forward to playing in front of the 12th Man after what has felt like an eternity away.

“Super excited!” said A&M tight end Max Wright. “I think the word excited is an understatement. We’ve all been talking about that, playing on the road is hard and especially if you do it continuous weeks in a row. It definitely takes a toll you know. That feeling to just prep to play at Kyle Field all week and then get him to be at home and play in front of the fans is huge,” added Wright.

“It feels weird that we had like five weeks between now and last game but I’m looking forward to the 12th man being behind us again and just going out there and showing them what we can do,” concluded A&M place kicker Randy Bond.

Bond and the Aggies beat a nationally ranked Miami game in their last home game and will look to repeat feat against the 15th ranked Rebels. Saturday night at 6:30. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

