The Big Event is gearing up to help, serve the community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event is back- the largest one-day student-run service in the nation, and it’s bigger than ever.

The one-day event happens every Spring. Thousands of Texas A&M students join forces to help clean up and service the Bryan College Station community.

Recruitment Director Dawson Chaffin says The Big Event was a way for students to show gratitude towards the community.

“Throughout the year whenever students of Texas A&M are on campus in Bryan College Station, everyone who lives here, we are using up the gas station, and restaurants,” said Chaffin. “So The Big Event was started just to say Thanks to the community, and to kind of unite the student body and the community.”

During the one day of service, students provide interior and exterior services such as yard work, window washing, painting, and organization.

Donor Relations Executive Craig Staples says there are, however, some restrictions.

“We really offer anything you can think of as far as manual labor goes,” explained Staples. “The only limitation is we can’t use power tools, and if you want us to paint something, we are happy to paint. But you need to provide all the painting material yourself.”

To sign up for The Big Event on March 25, 2023, visit Bigevent.tamu.edu/for-residents and fill out the Job Request Form.

