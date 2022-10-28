Brazos Christian wins ‘Gulf Coast Junior High Division II Championship’ following 9-0 season

Brazos Christian Junior High completes perfect 9-0 regular season
Brazos Christian Junior High completes perfect 9-0 regular season(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles Junior High team completed a perfect 9-0 regular season following a 32-0 win over Grace School out of Houston Thursday night at Eagle Field.

With the victory the young Eagles’ claimed the Junior High Gulf Coast Division II Championship.

Following the win head coach Kevin Caffey had ice water dumped on him to celebrate the accomplishment and several players commented on watching the ice fall out of his shorts during his postgame talk!

