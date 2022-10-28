Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville

Highlights: Brenham beats Huntsville 31-17
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather.

Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday to take on Lake Creek. Huntsville (3-6, 2-3) will wrap up the regular season at home against Richmond Randle.

