Bryan firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend for MDA

Last year firefighters in Bryan raised a record $70,000 and they hope to shatter amount this year!
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters will be scattered around the city this weekend asking drivers at various intersections to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“After 68 years of participating with the MDA for the Fill the Boot program here in the city of Bryan, we’re so happy to be back on the streets and seeing these smiley faces and collecting money,” said Daniel Buford.

“We’re going to be next to the Target store, we’ll be next to Walmart on 2018, at the Walmart off of Briarcrest, we’ll also be in downtown Bryan and then at Texas and Villa Maria,” he said. “Last year we hit a record of over $70,000. We were #10 in the nation. We were second in the state of Texas just behind San Antonio, who beat us out by about $30,000.”

The dollars raised through Fill the Boot fund MDA’s mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease to achieve their potential. To learn more click here.

If you can’t pay with cash or you miss the firefighters this weekend, you’re welcome to scan the QR code and make a donation online. Click the code below.

