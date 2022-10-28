Bryan man accused of sexually abusing disabled person

According to court records, Henry Tates, 48, was arrested a week ago and booked into the Brazos...
According to court records, Henry Tates, 48, was arrested a week ago and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and remains there on bonds totaling $200,000.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury has indicted a Bryan man on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a disabled person.

According to court records, Henry Tates, 48, was arrested a week ago and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and remains there on bonds totaling $200,000.

A source close to the case says Tates personally knows her but we will not share any further details in an effort to protect the identity of the survivor.

Records show the offense happened back in March.

Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Schorlemmer’s class
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Quin’s class
