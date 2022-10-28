Bryan needs win against Hutto to improve playoff chances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is the final regular season home game for the Bryan Vikings. They’re seeking a playoff spot as they sit in 4th place after going 2-2 in district play.

Bryan is coming off a 50-21 road win at Midway. Head Coach Ricky Tullos said that win was huge for momentum late in the season and they hope it carries over into Friday’s game against Hutto.

“We have to control the tempo and momentum and try and seize that early here at home with our crowd and try to get them one dimensional whether it’s running or throwing and try and take something away,” Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “And from there just doing a good job of playing good clean defense.”

Kick-off is set for Friday night at 7:30 at Merrill Green Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.