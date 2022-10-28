Celebrate the Aggies’ return to Kyle Field with Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After three weekends away, the Texas A&M Football team is finally returning to Kyle Field to take on Ole Miss.

The Aggies are headed into this game with a 3-game losing streak, but the 12th Man has their back and will no doubt, be showing up in full force.

Before you make your way to Kyle Field, stop by the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive to grab a drink from the Tap Truck. We’re talking free beer!

Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says all are welcome, regardless of which team you’re rooting for. “I like to say, ‘winners wear maroon,’ and we’re all going to be wearing maroon this weekend,” he said.

Aggieland Outfitters boasts a huge collection of generic, maroon gameday gear, so Ole Miss fans can get their shopping done before the game too.

They also offer complimentary beer and wine tastings, “all day, every day,” according to Bodin.

