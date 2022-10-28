Centerville rolls in Normangee, 56-0

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The 9th ranked Centerville Tigers kept their District 12-2A Division I championship hopes alive after a 56-0 win over Normangee Thursday night at Panther Stadium.

The Tigers came out fast and dominated the first half thanks to five half one touchdowns from Paxton Hancock.

Centerville (4-0, 7-2) will host Corrigan-Camden next Friday night at 7 in a game that will decide the district champion and top seed from the league heading into the playoffs next month.

Normangee (0-4, 0-8) will travel to Leon looking to end their 2022 football campaign on a winning note.

