College Station City Council approves middle housing zoning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council Thursday night approved an ordinance amendment to help create walkable communities within the city.

The amendment creates a middle housing zoning district.

Middle housing is described as a development placed on the edge of more urban and multi-family areas, serving as a transition to single-family zoning districts. According to the city, this will create walkable communities with a well-connected street pattern.

These middle housing options include detached single-family residences, duplexes, townhomes, Courtyard homes, live-work units, and small or medium multiplexes.

City staff met with community members regarding plans and made adjustments based on feedback.

At a previous council meeting, members approved a new term called shared housing. This would allow stealth dorms also known as Ag Shacks in certain areas of town with more than four unrelated occupants.

City staff says shared housing districts will help address the increasing number of these incompatible housing options in single-family communities.

With both passed, city staff will begin working with planners and developers to determine the zoning for the new housing districts.

