Controlling the Ole Miss offense will be key for Aggies Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas A&M looks to snap a 3 game losing streak on Saturday night at Kyle Field they know that in order to do that they will need to keep the Ole Miss’s offense in check. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels come to town ranked 12th in the country in total offense averaging 490 yards per game.

The Rebels’ ‘bread and butter’ is running the ball. Ole Miss ranks 3rd in the country in rushing offense averaging 252 yards per game.

The problem is that the Aggies can’t just pack the line of scrimmage thinking the Rebels are going to run it every time. They average almost 240 yards through the air so the A&M defense is going to have to be on their toes Saturday night.

“ Their offense will keep us true,” said defensive back Demani Richardson on Monday. “We just can’t commit to the run, or scoot back and play pass defense. It keeps us focused on our keys and be patient on the run and then hope we have help on the corners when they pass,” wrapped up the Aggie Senior.

If the Aggies can have some success against the Ole Miss offense that will go a long way in giving this team a chance to avenge last year’s loss to the Rebels in Oxford.

KBTX Media will have more on the Aggies first home game since September 17th when their award winning pregame show, Aggie Game Day returns. The show will air live outside the northwest corner of Kyle Field from 5-6pm on the CW-8 Aggieland.

