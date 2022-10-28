Create a standout Halloween costume on a budget

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you still haven’t found the perfect Halloween costume, you don’t have to stress. This may be the perfect year to create your own unique costume and save money at the same time.

One option is creating a costume with secondhand pieces from stores like Uptown Cheapskate in College Station. This will allow you to find some unique options while also adding to your everyday wardrobe.

“You’re giving items a second chance at life,” Uptown Cheapskate district manager Leslie Salomon said.

Some popular characters that can be brought to life through secondhand pieces include minions from “Despicable Me,” Finn the Human from “Adventure Time” and Mr. Clean. Salomon said one DIY costume could also translate to other characters. For example, a hot pink dress could be worn to resemble Barbie or Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”

“DIY costumes are so easy, they’re so fun and creative,” Salomon said.

Below are more examples of DIY Halloween costumes that can also be worn with other pieces for everyday wear or events.

Mr. Clean, an anchorman, prom king and prom queen

An Avocado, Shaggy from “Scooby Doo,” the Morton “salt girl,” a minion and a 90′s kid

Dwayne Wayne from “A Different World,” Hilary Banks from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Penny Proud and Dijonay Jones from “The Proud Family”

For more ideas, you can follow Uptown Cheapskate on Facebook and Instagram. The store is located at 2410 Texas Ave S in College Station.

