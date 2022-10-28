Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom.

Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.

Prosecutors say in the summer of 2021, Arrington began chasing a woman who was with her three children on a roadway near Iola.

Deputies say Arrington was in a pickup truck and initiated an unprompted road rage incident while northbound on FM 39.

Arrington tried to force the car off the roadway multiple times, according to courtroom testimony. He also stopped in the middle of FM 39, in front of the victim’s car, and tried to reverse into them. Prosecutors say Arrington then blocked the roadway, exited his truck, and began pounding on the victim’s vehicle with his fists. He then spun his truck around and drove head-on toward the victims.

The chase only stopped because the husband of the victim was able to ram Arrington’s truck. He was following his family home when the road rage began.

Assistant District Attorneys Courtney Cain and Meagan Callaham presented evidence of the aggravated assault and child endangerment. The mother and two of the children testified they thought they might be seriously hurt or die from crashing. The father, during his testimony, echoed the same concern and told the jury he felt like he had to take action to save the lives of his family.

The jury found Arrington guilty on both charges. Arrington now faces up to 20 years in prison and was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The punishment hearing is set for Monday, November 21st.

“The actions of the defendant, in this case, are horrific. The victims were traumatized and felt hunted while they were trying to peacefully drive to their home. Today, the jury made clear through their verdict that individuals engaging in road rage will be held accountable in Grimes County. This was an important step in getting justice for this family,” said Cain.

