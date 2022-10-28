Fire destroys home in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook.

The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the time of the fire.

No word yet on what started it.

