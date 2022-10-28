Five veterans to be honored at Celebration of Life Ceremony at Hillier Funeral Home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The community is coming together to honor the lives of five veterans in Bryan.

A local craftsman, Richard Rhodes, has created 5 internment boxes for them.

“Amanda and the fine staff at Hillier contacted my wife and myself,” Rhodes said. “They knew we were craftsmen and we could do this. We were certainly honored and pleased to make these boxes.”

The five boxes are on display at Hillier Funeral Home leading up to a Celebration of Life Ceremony on November 10.

“I’m a veteran myself and certainly honor and respect all veterans,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says honoring these veterans in this way is important as they would not have received a service otherwise.

“We are getting such an outpouring of support from the community which is fantastic to see because these are individuals who served in the military, and I served in the U.S. Navy as well, so I know what it means to serve and I know when they joined, these were five individuals that were willing to give everything and to think in the end that they would have nothing is devastating,” said Amanda Gittelman, Managing Partner of Hillier Funeral Home & Cremations.

“To see the community come together to show they will not end up with nothing, that there’s a whole community here that appreciates them is great to see.”

Anyone is invited to come out to Hillier Funeral Home before the Celebration of Life Ceremony to pay their respects. A guest book is available to sign.

It is encouraging that the community comes out to the Celebration of Life Ceremony on November 10 at 10:30 a.m. at 2301 East 29th Street in Bryan.

Hillier will then transport the boxes to the National Cemetery in Houston for burial with full military honors on Veterans Day.

