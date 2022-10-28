Former Ohio school worker sentenced for role in January 6th Capitol attack

Christine Priola sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Christine Priola appeared for her sentencing hearing in Washington, DC on Friday for her role...
Christine Priola appeared for her sentencing hearing in Washington, DC on Friday for her role in the U.S. Capitol attack.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former Cleveland schools worker was sentenced Friday for her role in the deadly January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Priola appeared with her lawyer in Courtroom 9 of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC.

The 50-year-old is charged with interrupting a joint session of Congress by breaching the Capitol and eventually the Senate chambers. Lawmakers were meeting to certify the Electoral College vote and the 2020 presidential election results.

Judge Tanya S. Chutkan gave Priola 15 months of prison time, a year of supervised release, and $2,000 in fines of restitution.

In seven videos, soon to be released to the public, Justice Department attorney Jolie Zimmerman showed Priola’s intent to stop a peaceful transfer of power.

It was the sign Priola was holding that makes her easily identifiable in the videos. Priola’s sign reads “the children cry out for justice” on one side. On the flip side it reads, “we the people take back our country.”

During most of the hearing, Priola sat looking down at her clasped hands until she was allowed to address the judge.

In her comments, Priola expressed remorse saying she was “horrified” by seeing herself in those videos and that’s she’s trying to take steps to redeem herself especially with her loved ones.

The judge is allowing Priola to voluntarily surrender herself. Her lawyer asked that she be allowed to serve her time at Alderson, an all-female prison in West Virginia.

The Gray Washington News Bureau did speak to Priola’s lawyer after the sentencing. He declined an interview sharing he was concerned since Priola has previously received death threats.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
Texas A&M athletics will address Aggie football entrance on Thursday
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
The roadway will connect to State Highway 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in Grimes...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

A boy in Kentucky has become a dribbling sensation at 4 years old.
Kentucky boy becomes dribbling sensation at 4 years old
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
The lawsuit names Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote, as well as the organization’s executive...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes