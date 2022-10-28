Hayes claims third SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in four weeks, the league announced Friday.

In a must-win situation in the regular season finale, Hayes broke the scoring seal in the fifth minute and finished the match with five points on two goals and one assist as the Aggies earned an SEC Tournament invitation with a 4-1 victory at Florida.

Hayes’ first goal came on a header at the top of the 6-yard box to redirect a half-volley service from MaKhiya McDonald. Hayes assisted on Macy Matula’s goal in the 12th minute as A&M claimed a 2-0 lead. The Spring, Texas native capped the scoring with a 70th-minute goal from 7 yards out.

The effort continued an October to remember for Hayes. She has scored in five of the Aggies’ last six matches, registering 17 points on seven goals and three assists over the span. In league games, Hayes leads the SEC with her 17 points and seven goals.

On the season, Hayes paces A&M with 23 points and nine goals.

Hayes became the player in league history to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times in a four week span.

The Aggies (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) return to action Sunday when they battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Game time in Pensacola, Florida, is 3:30 p.m.

