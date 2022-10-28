Little goblins and ghouls will fill the streets for Halloweentown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Downtown Bryan will soon be filled with beautiful princesses, handsome superheroes, and scary werewolves for Halloweentown, hosted by Destination Bryan and Bryan Broadcasting, and presented by ABC Home & Commercial Services.

The whole family can join in for an evening of trick-or-treating, a costume contest, photo stations, kids’ crafts, and more.

Halloweentown is an outdoor event that takes place on Main Street, between William J Bryan and 23rd Street, and 24th Street between Bryan Ave and Tabor Road.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31 (Halloween!) and lasts until the candy runs out!

Community Engagement Manager Katelyn Brown says her favorite part of Halloweentown is the costume contest. “It’s going to be such a good time. Halloween is once a year, so let’s have fun and be kids still,” she said.

For more information about the event, visit the Destination Bryan website here.

