Restaurant Report Card, October 27, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holga Olivares, a 61-year-old elementary school teacher, is facing charges of detention of a...
Teacher accused of hiding missing teen for nearly 2 years
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
Texas A&M athletics will address Aggie football entrance on Thursday
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance

Latest News

According to the city, this will create walkable communities with a well-connected street...
College Station City Council approves middle housing zoning
Restaurant Report Card, October 27, 2022
Thursday Night Weather Update 10/27
Thursday Night Weather Update 10/27
Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station