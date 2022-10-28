Rudder Volleyball gifts their opponents with roses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball in Bryan ISD didn’t come out on top on the scoreboard for Senior Night, but they came out on top in life!

The team had a special gift for their opponents. The Lake Creek Lion players didn’t just go home with a win, they also went home with a rose courtesy of the Ranger volleyball players.

Rudder’s last game of the season was an emotional night for everyone in attendance. The team achieved 30 wins and can hold their head up high with the classy way they represented their school on and off the court.

