‘Same town Showdown’ renewed on the football field Friday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated and College Station will renew their football rivalry after a 5-year hiatus when the two schools play at Cougar Field on Friday night at 7pm.

Just 3.4 miles separate the two schools and when the UIL announced its realignment in 2022 for the next two years and put the Tigers and Cougars in the same district October 28th was circled on everybody’s calendar.

The Tigers (7-1, 5-0) come in unbeaten in District 11-5A Div. I play while the Cougars (6-2, 4-1) are coming off their first loss in league competition.

The two schools haven’t squared off on the football field since 2017 and the word ‘excitement’ is being used a lot as the rivalry is renewed.

“The kids are really excited! As high schoolers in football our kids haven’t ever played Consol. There is a lot of energy and motivation I’m sure on both sides of town really to make this an exciting, powerful, and fun good competitive game,” said College Station Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor.

“I told him it didn’t matter what the records were it was always going to be a tough ballgame because so many of your friends and buddies that you went to school with. Especially with here in college station where we have three junior highs that all of them have been a part of together. So, they have played against each other or with each other in that, so they are really excited about the game,” added A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora.

The last time the Cougars and Tigers played was 5 years ago with College Station winning it 28-17. The Cougars had a pair of special teams’ touchdowns in that game. They blocked an A&M Consolidated punt for a touchdown and Harrison Wellman returned a punt for 6 more points for College Station.

SERIES HISTORY:

2014 College Station won 34-31

2015 College Station won 24-17

2016 College Station won 23-14

2017 College Station won 28-17

2022 ? at Cougar Field

2023 ? at Tiger Field

KBTX Sports will have highlights and postgame reaction on Friday Football Fever sponsored by Schulte Roofing on the CW-8 Aggieland at 11:30pm as well as on KBTX at 12:35am.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.