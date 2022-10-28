SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota.
Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway.
Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval to turn the roadway into a four-lane highway. Right now, it is mostly one lane, with passing lanes available periodically.
This $280.1 million Grimes County portion of SH 249 is contracted to William Brothers Construction Company.
