SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota.

Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019. This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway.

Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval to turn the roadway into a four-lane highway. Right now, it is mostly one lane, with passing lanes available periodically.

This $280.1 million Grimes County portion of SH 249 is contracted to William Brothers Construction Company.

See our previous coverage here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.