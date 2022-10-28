SH 249 is now open to all traffic in Grimes County

SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota.
SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - SH 249 is now open in Grimes County to SH 105 between Plantersville and Navasota. 

Construction of this ten-mile section began in November 2019.  This section is a two-lane non-tolled rural highway.

Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval to turn the roadway into a four-lane highway. Right now, it is mostly one lane, with passing lanes available periodically.

This $280.1 million Grimes County portion of SH 249 is contracted to William Brothers Construction Company.

See our previous coverage here.

