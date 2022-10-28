Spookify your look with these Halloween makeup tips

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With just a few strokes of the brush, you can take your Halloween look from scary to downright terrifying and from beautiful to out of this world gorgeous.

Local artist Annah Ladewig joined The Three to give folks doing their Halloween makeup at home some tips for creating a face paint masterpiece.

“Be creative and go with the flow. When you try to be too specific or follow a specific image, you’re constantly worrying about perfection, rather than creating art that looks good on your face. Something on one person’s face might look totally different on yours, so make it for yourself,” Ladewig said.

Ladewig creates art of all kinds, including canvas portraits, abstract art, and customized clothing items. You can find more of her work under the social media name “Art By Mellow.”

