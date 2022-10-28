Texas A&M Football makes second pivot on team entrance for Saturday’s game

(12th Man Productions)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie football team will no longer use a song for the team entrance into Kyle Field.

In a tweet Friday morning Bjork said, “After further reflection of options, we will not choose a song for the team entrance into Kyle Field-we will use sound effects & Aggie Drum Line transitioning to the War Hymn. The 12th Man creates the best environment in college football-see you on Saturday night!”

The decision comes a day after an announcement Aggie Athletics would be dropping Kanye West’s “Power,” and instead leave the team tunnel to Childish Gambino’s song, “Bonfire.”

The Aggie football team has been running out to West’s song at home games since 2012. This week’s decision to drop “Power” came following anti-Semitic comments he made, which also led several companies to cut ties with the rapper.

Bjork’s post on Friday morning did not indicate why they made the decision to change the music plans again.

