Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need

By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need.

Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28.

Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving meals will be delivered to residents who register in Bryan and College Station. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.

Anyone needing a meal can go to uwbv.org/holiday or call 2-1-1 if they do not have access to a computer or smart phone. The deadline to register to receive delivered meals is Nov. 21 or until registration is full.

Hundreds of volunteers assist with plating the meals, loading cars and delivering meals to the residents. The deadline to register to volunteer is Nov. 22 and can also be accessed at uwbv.org/holiday.

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley is hosted by Epicures and Chartwells.

