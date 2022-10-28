Weekend Gardener: Taking a look at pumpkin varieties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We see a lot of pumpkins around the community during this time of year, but there are more varieties than just the traditional ones we see for fall or Halloween.

“There are a lot of things that these pumpkins do,” said Joseph Johnson with Texas A&M AgriLife. “They’re so versatile for us to use. I mean, look at these colors. They’re fabulous. They’re edible.”

Learn more about different types of pumpkins by watching the interview above in the video player.

Johnson also invites community members out to The Gardens to see the pumpkin selection they have. There are great photo as well as learning opportunities.

