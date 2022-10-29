15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

A bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game in Texas was involved in a rollover crash. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, were injured in a rollover crash in Texas.

KLTV reports a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game on Friday rolled over on Highway 294.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control of the bus as it entered a curve and ended up rolling over after leaving the road.

Authorities said 12 students, two faculty members, and one infant were on board. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it was raining at the time of the crash, and standing water was on the roadway.

