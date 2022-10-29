Brazos Christian football takes down Alpha Omega Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles defeated the Alpha Omega Academy Lions 49-14.

The game got off to a wild start. A low snap by Alpha Omega resulted in a fumble recovery on the one-yard line by Brazos Christian’s Hayden Lutz.

The Eagles capitalized immediately, as Tyler Prince found the endzone on the first snap.

On the ensuing kickoff, Alpha Omega’s Seth Burkhalter returned the kick 87 yards to tie it up at seven.

Brazos Christian’s Jackson Caffey hit back on the next drive, as he found Chance Locker in the air for a 28-yard touchdown on 4th and 13.

Down late in the first half, Alpha Omega’s Bailey Hall was intercepted by Jackson Caffey, who returned it past the 50 and into Lion territory.

Brazos Christian’s final regular season game is scheduled for next Friday at home against Northland Christian. Kickoff is set for 7:00.

