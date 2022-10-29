Bremond city leaders and businesses voice concerns about blocked train crossings

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) -Concerns and frustrations are mounting over trains that have blocked crossings in Downtown Bremond. For many, it’s an inconvenience and challenge to do business but for others, they say it’s a safety hazard.

Business owners and city leaders say multiple times a month several, if not all of the eight railroad crossings in the city, are blocked leaving residents having to travel miles to get around.

Bremond Mayor Ricky Swick says while businesses losing customers is bad enough the train crossings block vital services at times. Swick says during the summer and peak fire season Bremond firefighters battled more than 50 fires. He says if all the crossings are ever blocked during an emergency the results could be very dangerous.

“Union Pacific Railroad is stopping their freight trains here through our community. For several months now, trains have been blocking anywhere from seven to eight or all of them in town and this is causing safety concerns and issues with our businesses,” said Swick. “Our fire department and our EMS are located on the west side of the tracks. The school and the school buses are on the west side of the track, and our businesses are on the east side of the track. We never know which crossings are gonna be opened or which ones are gonna be closed, and it’s wreaking havoc on our citizens.”

In a community that has a large senior community Swick says what he fears the most is that someone has a medical emergency and can’t be reached.

“The worst fear of our situation is someone on the east side of the tracks has a heart attack and you can’t get an ambulance to them, or we have a fire and as dry as it is now, it just compounds the issues our fire department can get across to fight the fires,” said Swick. " The railroad. I, think they just don’t understand the situation we have in a small community.”

Business owners like Rosalio Guzman are feeling the pressure of the blocked crossings as well.

“Business is bad like that when the trains are there,” said Guzman. “‘Some customers want to come into my place but they don’t come because they don’t have a place to come in at.”

Mayor Swick says the city has reached out to union pacific about the issue and while they apologize for the inconvenience he hasn’t seen any action.

“I call the PR group from Union Pacific, and I speak to individuals in Omaha, and they’re very cordial. They’re very understanding, and typically they have the trains moved within a few hours or within the next day,” said Swick. “But this is a reoccurring event that I’ve asked to have meetings with someone in charge that could understand our problem and we could come to some equitable resolution and that hasn’t happened.”

Union Pacific said in a statement they understand the community’s concerns and frustrations and are working to address them.

“Union Pacific understands the community’s concerns and frustrations with blocked railroad crossings in Bremond, Texas. Our goal is to keep trains moving and we are working to move rail shipments more efficiently and address these issues. Drivers and pedestrians can report blocked crossings on Union Pacific tracks at http://up.com/NotifyUP They can also call the phone number posted on the blue sign near each railroad crossing. Again, we apologize for the disruption and are working to address the issue."

The Federal Railroad Administration says there are no federal guidelines on how long a train can block a railroad crossing.

The FRA has a website where you can report extended times roads are blacked by trains.

https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.