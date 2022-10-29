Bryan tops Hutto in home finale with four Lewis touchdowns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings won their home finale against Hutto 53-34 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night. Sophomore wide receiver, Terrence Lewis record four receiving touchdowns to help the Vikings.

Bryan improves to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in district play. They wrap up the regular season next week at Harker Heights.

