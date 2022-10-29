Buffalo Bison clinch playoff berth with shutout win over Florence

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison shut out the Florence Buffaloes 48-0 at home to clinch a playoff berth.

The Bison would not be denied all night long as they put pressure on early and never stopped.

Early in the first quarter, Buffalo’s Craig Shannon started off the scoring with a touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, Cody Sullivan’s onside kick was recovered by Gael Ortiz after the ball slipped through the hands of Florence’s Adrean Acuna.

Another big run by Shannon set up a one-yard rushing touchdown by Cole Davis on a QB sneak to put the Bison up 14-0 in the first.

A huge hit by Maddox Hardin on the following kickoff forced a Florence fumble. Jorge Rivas fell on it as Buffalo took possession for a third consecutive drive.

Playing through rain for the majority of the night, neither team got it going in the air, but the difference came on the ground, as the Bison outgained Florence 473-3.

Jamin Savell’s Bison will make the playoffs in his first year as head coach after the team went 2-8 and missed the postseason last year.

The Bison (5-4, 3-1 district) have a tall task ahead of them as they head to Lexington (9-0) to take on the undefeated Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Eagle Stadium.

