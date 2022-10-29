Buffalo Bison clinch playoff berth with shutout win over Florence

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Peyton Reed
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo Bison shut out the Florence Buffaloes 48-0 at home to clinch a playoff berth.

The Bison would not be denied all night long as they put pressure on early and never stopped.

Early in the first quarter, Buffalo’s Craig Shannon started off the scoring with a touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, Cody Sullivan’s onside kick was recovered by Gael Ortiz after the ball slipped through the hands of Florence’s Adrean Acuna.

Another big run by Shannon set up a one-yard rushing touchdown by Cole Davis on a QB sneak to put the Bison up 14-0 in the first.

A huge hit by Maddox Hardin on the following kickoff forced a Florence fumble. Jorge Rivas fell on it as Buffalo took possession for a third consecutive drive.

Playing through rain for the majority of the night, neither team got it going in the air, but the difference came on the ground, as the Bison outgained Florence 473-3.

Jamin Savell’s Bison will make the playoffs in his first year as head coach after the team went 2-8 and missed the postseason last year.

The Bison (5-4, 3-1 district) have a tall task ahead of them as they head to Lexington (9-0) to take on the undefeated Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Eagle Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
Texas A&M athletics will address Aggie football entrance on Thursday
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
The roadway will connect to State Highway 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in Grimes...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
Texas A&M Football makes second pivot on team entrance for Saturday’s game

Latest News

Franklin remains on top beating Cameron Yoe 63-7
Chilton Pirates defeat Iola Bulldogs to remain undefeated
Chilton Pirates defeat Iola Bulldogs to remain undefeated
Madisonville Mustangs
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
College Station head coach Stoney Pryor and A&M Consolidated head coach Lee Fedora embrace...
College Station overcomes slow start to top Consol 38-28