Chilton Pirates defeat Iola Bulldogs to remain undefeated

Iola, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs hosted the undefeated and fifth-ranked Chilton Pirates at Bulldog stadium Friday night.

The Bulldogs got a taste of why the Pirates remain undefeated early in the first quarter. Isaac Redd tossed the ball to Daylon Ford who rumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown to make it 18 to nothing with Chilton in the lead.

In the second quarter, Chilton continued to keep up the pressure. Markeydrick Taylor on the give picked his way through the Bulldog defense, shook a tackler, and made it to the end zone to make it 24-0.

Still in the second, Ford got the toss from Redd and went down the far sideline in for the score to make it 30-0 minutes before halftime.

The Bulldogs couldn’t put any points on the board and the Chilton Pirates won, 43-0.

Iola will be on the road next Friday to take on the Bremond Tigers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.