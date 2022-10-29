College Station overcomes slow start to top Consol 38-28

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station football beat A&M Consolidated 38-28 at Cougar Field Friday night to move to 5-0 all-time over the Tigers.

Both College Station and Consol are now tied for first place in District 11-5A Div. I with 5-1 records.

Jackson Verdugo’s one-handed touchdown catch in the fourth quarter helped seal the 10 point win. Aydan Martinez-Brown scored a touchdown to tie the game (after a two-point conversion), and then Conner Young kicked a field goal to take the lead in the third quarter 24-21. Martinez-Brown had another touchdown to give the Cougs a 10-point lead. Consol responded with Trey Taylor’s third touchdown run of the night to make it a 3-point game before Verdugo’s TD.

Consol jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Trey Taylor scored an 87-yard touchdown run on the very first play from scrimmage. Keshun Thomas added a rushing TD, and Taylor scored again to give the Tigers the big lead. College Station stopped the bleeding in the second quarter when Zach Dang broke free for the Cougars’ first touchdown of the game. Tony Hamilton also scored in the second quarter for the Cougars to make it 21-13 at halftime.

”It’s always about how you finish. It’d be nice to start out a little stronger, but we talked to the guys, every time we’ve played them over the four previous games,” explained College Station head coach Stoney Pryor. “There’s been big pendulum swings in the games. Obviously, there’s a lot of passion and emotion in this game, so it was really about staying consistent with the game plan and what we wanted to do,” Pryor added.

College Station played their 50th home game and the Cougars are now 46-4 all-time at Cougar Field. The Cougars will travel to take on Pflugerville Hendrickson this Thursday for the regular season finale. The Tigers will host Leander Glenn on Friday.

