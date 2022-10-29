College Station police investigating Saturday shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr.

Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday morning at the Eastmark apartment complex. Officers were called at 8:52 a.m. for a report of 10 to 15 shots fired. On scene officers recovered ammunition. One officer stayed in complex. At 1:14 p.m. police say a man came out and started shooting in the air. The officer told him to drop gun and he was taken into custody. The man is being charged with disorderly conduct, discharge of a firearm.

Officers on scene of a shooting at the 900 block of Colgate Dr. There is no threat to the public and one subject has been detained. pic.twitter.com/E8r9xteD8D — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 29, 2022

