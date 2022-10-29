Congressman Michael McCaul calls conflict in Ukraine ‘an important fight,’ discusses midterms, Aggie football

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Michael McCaul joined First News at Four to discuss the future of the country’s support for Ukraine, November’s elections and what brings him to area.

He represents Texas’ 10th Congressional District, which stretches from Austin to Houston and includes Brazos County. Rep. McCaul is the Republican leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Iran has alligned itself with Russia, allowing them to use Iranian drones in their war against Ukraine. McCaul called the images showing the death and destruction caused by these drones “heartbreaking,” and said the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine “as long as they are winning and are successful.”

McCaul admits the Ukrainians have made good use of the weapons supplied by the U.S.

“Every time we give them something they need, they do quite well and they’ve been pushing the Russian Federation Army back,” he said.

If the Republicans win the House, as McCaul predicts, he’ll become the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He calls the war in Ukraine “an important fight,” but says “we aren’t going to write a blank check. We’re going to have oversight and accountability.”

On the significance of the war--he says it stretches beyond Eastern Europe.

“The strongest signal we can send to China is a victory in Ukraine to stop their invasion in Taiwan,” explained McCaul.

He believes Putin sees weakness in President Biden, and “not projecting strength,” along with inflation and gas prices will win the Republicans a majority in Congress.

“I think you’re going to see a red wave. I think in the House we could pick up as many as 30, maybe 40 seats, and get the majority, and then we get the gavels, and I look forward to chairing the Foreign Affairs Committee,” said McCaul.

The Congressman is also predicting a big win for the Aggies in their game against Ole Miss. His triplets are currently at A&M and his wife is also an Aggie.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

