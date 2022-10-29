Excitement surrounds College Football’s return to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ole Miss is in town and Aggie fans are ready for the game.

Kyle Field will be lit up Saturday night, something Aggieland has missed for the past few weeks of away games. With travelers in town, residents are ready to show them what College Station is made of.

“You got to hit the Dixie Chicken, I mean, that’s just that’s class, you got to hit that. Do you want a good steak? The Republic is awesome. There are a lot of great stores, so many places and great hotels too,” Real Estate Broker, Grant Bynum, said.

Aubrey Nettles with Visit College Station says while it’s always fun to have Aggie games in town, it also makes a valuable impact on the economy.

“We love Aggie Park, it’s going to be wonderful tomorrow. But there will also be watch parties throughout the community, of course at Northgate, Century Square at their beer garden,” Nettles said. ”Hospitality is the number one job source in the Brazos Valley. And so when people come to town and they shop here and they eat here, we’re supporting our neighbors, businesses. We’re supporting our friends and their jobs. And so it really is just incredible for our economy and a way to lift our community up to the next level.”

But, she says it wouldn’t be College Station without it’s residents and Aggie fans.

“It’s the people here in College Station that make this community so fantastic. If it weren’t for you, we wouldn’t be the amazing community that we are,” she said.

Visit College Station has a guide online for visitors looking to eat, shop or be entertained.

