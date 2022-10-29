Franklin remains on top beating Cameron Yoe 63-7

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week Franklin picked up their 24th win a row against another defending state champ Lorena, now top-ranked Lions had another big test this week number 6 Cameron Yoe.

Both the Lions and Yoemen were the last remaining teams in district 11 coming in to tonight.

Franklin proved why they should be undefeated early. On the opening drive Bryson Washington quickly put the Lions up early off of a 14-yard touchdown run.

Shortly into the 2nd quarter the Lions padded their lead 14-0 after a one-yard TD rush from Jayden Jackson. The sophomore had himself a night over 300 yards rushing and 5 touchdowns in Franklins blowout win.

Right before the break, Cort Lowery connected with Devyn Hidrogo for a 37-yard touchdown to take a 35-0 lead. That would be the only passing play from the Lions.

In the third quarter the Lion D came up big with three forced turnovers including an interception by Noah Tart, his second and two fumbles.

Franklin hits the road for their last regular season game at Little Rock Academy at 7:30 pm while the Yoemen head home to host Troy.

