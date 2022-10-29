Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28.

He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels.

“It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”

Garcia put out some music on Spotify and SoundCloud back in 2020 and plans to record a new EP and release it by March 2023.

“We’re definitely getting in the studio at the beginning of December up in Dripping Springs at a place called the Zone,” Garcia said. “I’m working with the producer Chris Brady. He’s actually my guitar player on the road, so we’re excited. We’re going to release like 10 songs, but I think ideally we’re trying to compact 5, maybe 6, and then a cover song, so we’re excited about that and a lot of rehearsing going on right now.”

He played his song called “Tracing” on Frist News at Four. You can listen to his performance in the player above.

Garcia will play a show in College Station Saturday night at 8 pm at Cavalry Court.

You can also find his music online.

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.