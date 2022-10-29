Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28.

He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels.

“It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”

Garcia put out some music on Spotify and SoundCloud back in 2020 and plans to record a new EP and release it by March 2023.

“We’re definitely getting in the studio at the beginning of December up in Dripping Springs at a place called the Zone,” Garcia said. “I’m working with the producer Chris Brady. He’s actually my guitar player on the road, so we’re excited. We’re going to release like 10 songs, but I think ideally we’re trying to compact 5, maybe 6, and then a cover song, so we’re excited about that and a lot of rehearsing going on right now.”

He played his song called “Tracing” on Frist News at Four. You can listen to his performance in the player above.

Garcia will play a show in College Station Saturday night at 8 pm at Cavalry Court.

You can also find his music online.

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to...
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s...
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
Texas A&M athletics will address Aggie football entrance on Thursday
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
The roadway will connect to State Highway 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in Grimes...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
Widespread rain and thunderstorms will soak most of Friday
Rain chances less likely this evening. Thunderstorms still possible.

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia Performance
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia Performance
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia Interview
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia Interview
Brightwire
Free Music Friday: Brightwire
Free Music Friday: Brightwire Performance
Free Music Friday: Brightwire Performance