Granger routs Milano, 45-14

By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Granger Lions scored the first 31 points of the game en route to a 45-14 win over Milano Friday night in District 13-2A Division II action.

Granger’s DJ McClelland found the end zone multiple times in the first half to push the Lions to a 31-0 halftime lead.

Milano found the scoreboard on the opening possession of the second half. Ty Magee’s short touchdown cut the Granger lead to 24, but the Lions were able to win comfortably, 45-14.

Granger improves to 7-2 overall, 3-1 in district play. The Lions host Bartlett next week to wrap the regular season.

Milano (6-2, 2-2) will close the regular season on the road at Chilton next week.

