Hemphill shuts out Anderson-Shiro at home

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Hemphill Hornets shut out the Anderson-Shiro Owls at home on Friday night.

The Hornets came out strong. Omarion Smith with a QB keeper into the end zone for a touchdown. Hemphill is up 8-nothing after going for 2 points.

The Anderson-Shiro Owls trying to respond, but QB Connor Daley takes a sack by the Hornets’ Chris Williams. Hemphill leads 24-0.

Hemphill continues to score. Omarion Smith sneaks the ball to Dustin Gordon for a 55 yard touchdown run. The Hornets build a 38-nothing halftime lead.

The final score is 48-0, Hemphill.

