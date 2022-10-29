HOTWORX CEO holds book signing in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of an exercise program that has taken the U.S. by storm stopped by the Brazos Valley on Friday.

HOTWORX is known for offering customers ‘more workout in less time’. The virtual training is a 30 minute multi-purpose workout inside of a 120 degree sauna. There are also other recent additions that are in an even shorter amount of time.

Stephen P. Smith, the CEO of HOTWORX, made an exclusive visit to the HOTWORX on University Drive in Bryan. Smith wrote a book that he says helps people stay motivated and knowledgeable.

“I think it does accomplish that objective that I set out for the book. It helps you understand the product or if you’re interested in opening a franchise, more importantly, it helps potential customers and existing customers to really understand what they’re getting themselves into,” Smith said.

When Smith wrote the book, ‘Hot Exercise’ he wanted to further define what 3D training is. Smith founded the first HOTWORX location in 2017 and says his goal has been to help people workout more in less time.

Smith told KBTX he is planning on adding several new locations within the United States within the next few years.

